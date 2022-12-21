'The fighting spirit is back'

We asked for your views on Rangers' astonishing late victory against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Here's what you said:

Ronnie: Once again Michael Beale rang the changes and tweaked the formation and Rangers snatched three points from a certain defeat. Yes we play in patches But Beale has us fighting for our lives. Another game which earlier in season we would have lost. Scott Arfield is the ideal guy to bring on to make impact. Fantastic football match.

Stewart: The fighting spirt is back. Time to claw back this lead. Keep believing bears.

Fabio: Quadruple substitution says it all… too many players not interested and not playing for the jersey. Great to see two centre-backs playing together - hopefully it's not a one-off! Good fighting spirit but should never have been in that position in the first place.

Alex: It's not an overnight job turning Rangers around. To bring on four substitutes and win the match, I was impressed. Two wins from losing positions. Also a few years since Scotty Arfield put the ball in the Aberdeen net. Burnley fans still chant his name.

Ross: They played well - the build-up, the team work.

Joseph: Funny how Aberdeen always lift their game when Rangers are the opposition and didn't play defensively like they did against Celtic. Their first goal was their first shot on target. Rangers deserved the victory for perseverance and the amount of possession they dominated.

Anon: Brilliant. We all know the game is 90 minutes or more. The game is not over until the ref blow for full-time. Never say die, as Rangers did. Unbelievable.