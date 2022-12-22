Goodwin on 'immense' anguish, dropping deep & Paisley challenge
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
After a bruising week, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to face St Mirren.
Here are the key points:
"Immense" disappointment of the last-gasp defeat to Rangers on Tuesday has taken a couple of days "to get our head around".
Goodwin says he understands the criticism that has been coming his and the team's way, adding the last 48 hours have been difficult for everybody.
He insists Aberdeen didn’t set up to drop to their six-yard line in the closing stages against Rangers, points out that the visitors forced them back.
From a fitness point of view everyone is fine, but "psychologically we have to get them back up and running again".
St Mirren will be tough, especially considering their excellent form at home where they are unbeaten since the opening day.