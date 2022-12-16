Player to watch: Daniel Armstrong

Daniel Armstrong's five league goals this season have been worth nine points to Kilmarnock, the most of any player for any side in the Scottish Premiership.

Kilmarnock have picked up just one point from eight away league games this season, but have an outstanding recent record at Tynecastle, winning each of their last four top-flight visits to Gorgie and bundling Hearts out of the League Cup in the summer.

The Ayrshire side are unbeaten in seven visits since a December defeat in 2016.

If they are to keep up that remarkable run, there's every chance Armstrong will be involved.

