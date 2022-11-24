K﻿evin de Bruyne says he does not understand how he was given the Player of the Match award in Belgium's win over Canada on Wednesday.

T﻿he Manchester City captain helped secure a 1-0 opening win in Group F and picked up the individual award.

"I﻿ don't know why I got the trophy," he said. "Maybe it's because of my name or something. I just don't think we played well enough as a team, especially in the first half. When we started getting through their press there was more space. But I don't think we played a good game today, me included.

"I﻿ thought we were playing too much long. I think there was more space.

"T﻿he way you have to go through the pressing, you have to attract them in a way so you can cross the pressing. you have to be brave and play short and then cross the line. I don't think we were brave enough to cross that position."