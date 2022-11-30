Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson thinks Beni Baningime could be ahead of schedule in his comeback bid from injury - even though the midfielder will not play again until next year. (The Herald), external

An ankle injury picked up with Australia by Nathaniel Atkinson is a concern for Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, but he is pleased that the defender's World Cup squad teammate, Kye Rowles, has returned to fitness along with Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Peter Haring, Stephen Humphrys and Gary Mackay-Steven. (The Scotsman), external

