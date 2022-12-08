The open-top bus parade is on hold, but Livingston will return from Turkey with a trophy in their luggage.

David Martindale's men sank Dutch Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard 3-0 to lift the Titanic Cup, with trialist Stephen Bradley netting for the second game running.

Andrew Shinnie's header gave Livi a lead by the break and James Penrice added a 20-yarder before Hibs winger Bradley wrapped up victory with a close-range finish.

Having begun their Turkish training camp with a 4-1 rout of Latvians FK Liepaja to reach the final, Martindale's men are banging in the goals as they build towards their return to Premiership action at home to Dundee United on 17 December.