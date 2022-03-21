The chair of the Football Supporters' Association has called for football and rail authorities to work together to "ensure the absolute minimum disruption" for Liverpool and Manchester City supporters hoping to attend the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

No trains are running to London from either city that weekend due to planned works.

City thrashed Southampton 4-1 on Sunday while Liverpool edged out Nottingham Forest later that night to set up a last-four meeting between the Premier League's top two over the weekend of 16-17 April.

"While fans appreciate the need for work on the railways it would make sense to avoid the FA Cup semi-final weekend given the numbers travelling," Malcolm Clarke said.

"The FA Cup semi-finals have featured at least one team from the north-west every year since 2011, so it was hardly unexpected that this could happen.

"The FA, clubs and rail authorities must work together to ensure the absolute minimum disruption to supporter journeys at the semi-finals."