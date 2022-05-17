Dewsbury-Hall 'an absolute joy to work with'

It was a successful night for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Leicester's end-of-season awards, with the midfielder named as fans’ young player of the year as well as players' player of the year.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said the awards are testament to his hard work in his breakthrough season.

He said: "It’ll mean a hell of a lot. He is a players' player, the one who puts the work in. One of the first awards when I was here, he was [named] academy player, so to get the players' player now is a great recognition.

"It’s about keeping improving. I know he has the appetite to get better. If you stand still, someone will take your place - but he’s determined not to let that happen.

"I’m delighted for him. He's an absolute joy to work with."

On how the 23-year-old can take his game to the next level, Rodgers said: "Goals and assists. He’s only going to get better - and now we’ve got more time to work with him and help him achieve that."