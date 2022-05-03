'Top-class' Watkins picked out by Garth

Watkins: The way the Aston Villa striker manipulated the ball, created the space and then smashed it past Norwich keeper Tim Krul, was just top class.

Ollie Watkins has stuck to his task for Villa all season.

I can never fault his work-rate. Sometimes his finishing may need a little fine-tuning, but certainly not on this occasion.

It was Watkins' sliding tackled on Brandon Williams in Norwich's own half that created the goal for Danny Ings.

It sealed the points for Villa and ensured Norwich's return to the Championship.

