Everton v Leeds: Confirmed team news
Donny van de Beek makes his first Everton start, and only his fifth Premier League start in total.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from his latest injury and Alex Iwobi makes his first league appearance since December.
Jonjoe Kenny comes in as they make a total of four changes from the Newcastle defeat.
Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray are injured, and Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend drop to the bench.
Everton: Pickford: Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Coleman, Allan, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli.
Leeds are unchanged from the 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.
Stuart Dallas continues at left-back with Junior Firpo still injured, with Daniel James up front.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James. Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Summerville, Shackleton, Kenneh.