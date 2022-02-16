Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

Saints have finally found some form this season after a slow start. An impressive week saw them pick up four points on the road: a 3-2 win at Spurs and a valuable point at Old Trafford.

Since the start of 2021, Saints have dropped 20 points from winning positions and have drawn seven league games after taking a lead.

The pattern was all too familiar. There was a growing fear that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s energetic, high octane style of play could not be sustained. This past week, however, things have clicked.

The script has been rewritten and the intensity and determination have not wavered. Southampton came from behind twice at Tottenham, a place where points have been hard to come by - Saints had lost their previous six visits.

The team then proved that the Spurs game was no fluke by staging another comeback, this time at Old Trafford just three days later.

This season has also seen a change of fortunes. At the beginning of October things looked bleak: Saints had slipped to 17th in the table and a relegation battle seemed likely.

It took until 16 October to register their first win, but victory at West Ham on Boxing Day seemed to turn the tide for Hasenhuttl’s side. In 2022 they’ve picked up eight points from a possible 15, losing just once to Wolves.

If this is indeed the identity for the remainder of the season, then consider Southampton a very tough prospect for anyone. Just ask the champions.