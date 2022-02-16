Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says he understands what Pep Guardiola means after the City boss said the 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon was "not a perfect performance".

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (2), Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling sent a message of intent across Europe but Onuoha identified some areas for improvement.

"I understand what Pep was trying to say," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"There were elements that weren't perfect, and against a side that's not as psychologically broken as Sporting, then they will be punished."

Onuoha pointed to concentration lapses in defence that could cause City problems as they progress through the tournament.

"Whoever they play in the later stages will have the talent to beat them," he said.

"There were three or four sloppy giveaways in their own defensive third that would have been punished by better decision-making. At this level, you can't offer any encouragement whatsoever."

