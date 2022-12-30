Marco Silva has showered praise on experienced centre-back Tim Ream after he extended his contract at Fulham earlier this week.

The 35-year-old has played every minute in the Premier League for Fulham this season, captaining the side when Tom Cairney has not been on the pitch.

Silva believes the way he has stepped up to the top flight justifies the decision to extend his deal until the summer of 2024.

"He's been unbelievable since I joined the club," said Silva. "It's been a really impressive 18 months for him.

"Many people doubted him in the Premier League but he's playing at the same level he did last season. He deserved another year on his contract."