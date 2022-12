Hibs will activate an early break clause to cut short Momodou Bojang's season-loan, manager Lee Johnson has confirmed.

Striker Bojang, 21, has failed to score in seven subsitute apperances, the most recent of them in September, since arriving from Gambian side Rainbow FC.

But while Bojang is set for the Easter Road exit, Johnson dismissed a report that Hibs will allow Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja to leave in January.