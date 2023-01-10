I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

After beating Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as West Ham United, in Brentford’s unbeaten Premier League run of six games, Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by the Hammers was disappointing.

While Thomas Frank made seven changes from the Liverpool victory, six of them were substitutes in that match, so the Bees did field an experienced line-up.

But as against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, plenty of possession did not translate into decent chances, and it was almost inevitable that if West Ham were to win it, it would be ex-Bee Said Benrahma who would get the goal. Good to see him not celebrating it too.

The one bright spot for Brentford was a 25-minute debut for new signing Kevin Schade, who could well be our only transfer window arrival.

The pacy winger forced a foul from Craig Dawson, producing a booking, from his very first run, and looked very promising – also winning a couple of headers and nearly getting on the end of a couple of passes.

With Ivan Toney due to resume training this week after his injury scare at West Ham, the Bees go into a run of three fixtures against teams in the bottom seven, hoping to strengthen our position in the top half.