We asked for your opinions on what business Nottingham Forest need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Luke: What we need most, along with almost every other club in the league, is a proper goalscorer. Easier said than done though. Is Danny Ings available? Ben Brereton Diaz at a cut price? Depending on how bad some of the injuries are we may also need cover at GK, CB or AM, but only inside the club will know whether any of them are required.

Matthew: We need to continue to strenghten the spine of the team with a centre-back and forward. Also due to an Injury to Dean Henderson we need to look at a goalkeeper now as well.

Mitch: I’d be tempted to say that Forest don’t need to do any business at all. Against the odds, Steve Cooper looks to have built a team that is well balanced and all pulling in the same direction. Sure, we could do with finding a few more goals from somewhere, but here we are at the halfway point of the season and we seem to be doing just fine. COYR!

Peter: I know I'll be a lone voice, but I genuinely think we should avoid buying anyone else this window. We already have a big squad of new faces and adding to that just risks more resentment, and challenges as to what our best team is. The success last year was built around a stable team and a smaller squad. We have just started to gel, don't disrupt it.

Ben: We really don’t need to sign anyone at the moment. Super Cooper just needs to focus on the team he has at the moment and continue what he is doing now.