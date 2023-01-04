Analysis: Leeds 2-2 West Ham

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

"This is a little bit what we're like," said Leeds boss Jesse Marsch to BBC Match of the Day at full-time.

Leeds fans won't need telling twice. It was another tale of a high-energy, expansive football with chances aplenty but ultimately no win for the Elland Road outfit.

Truthfully, Leeds should have beaten West Ham. They had more possession and three times as many shots on target. If it wasn't for Lukasz Fabianski late save to keep out Rodrigo in the closing moments, they might have got the win their performance deserved.

Instead, they sit just two points above the bottom three in 14th, still hoping to get some breathing room between themselves and the relegation zone.

"I am trying to get us to be better than just a team who just has heart as a mentality," added Marsch.

"It's confidence and belief and commitment to do the simple things we need to do at the highest level. Will we be up and down or will we continue to show progress?"

After playing Cardiff next in the FA Cup third round Leeds have Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

That run of games is a real chance for Marsch's side to get the results they so badly crave. The question is, will they take it?