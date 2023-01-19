Journalist Luke Edwards says Harry Maguire needs to play football and Erik ten Hag is stopping him from doing that after reports the Manchester United manager blocked a loan move to West Ham for the centre-back.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I can understand it from a purely football manager perspective in that every football manager likes to have four centre-backs.

"Erik ten Hag will be no different, he’s got Harry Maguire as his fourth choice and he doesn’t want to lose him in January when they have a Europa League campaign, the FA Cup, still in the League Cup semi-finals and the top four of the Premier League with an outside chance of a title push.

"From Harry Maguire’s perspective this is pretty harsh. He’s not playing, he was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, he’s hardly played since the World Cup and did really well for England in Qatar.

"Harry Maguire needs to play football and Erik ten Hag is effectively stopping him from doing that if he’s not entertaining the idea of him leaving. The clubs that are interested in him show there is definitely a market for Harry Maguire, I guess Ten Hag’s point of view is ‘why should we do anyone else a favour and let him go out on loan?’

"It just feels like Maguire is going to have to throw his toys out of the pram and try to force his way out, but I don’t think he is the character to do that. He is a good professional and a good guy as well."

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds