Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

Of course, a team shouldn’t rely on one player. But just how fortunate are Fulham - and Serbia - to have a striker in the form Aleksandar Mitrovic is currently in?

In his past two matches for his country, he scored a hat-trick against Sweden and then got his 50th goal in a win over Norway that secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

That's 12 goals in his past 11 matches for club and country; 58 in 65 games since the start of last season.

So, when he limped off with a knee injury against Sweden, that would clearly have been a worry. He predicted he’d recover quickly - and he did. But any pessimistic football fan (is there any other type?) will expect there to be a time, soon, when Fulham will have to cope without him.

The win at Nottingham Forest before the international break showed there are goals elsewhere in the team. But it would obviously be better to have a fit and firing Mitrovic.

At the moment, he seems invincible.