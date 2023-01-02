Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match.

Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this time, but I think their hopes rest heavily on the fitness of striker Ivan Toney, after he was injured in their win over West Ham.

Whether Toney is fit or not, Liverpool will still create plenty of chances at the other end and I am actually a big fan of Darwin Nunez, who is in my Fantasy team. He has missed a few opportunities recently, but he is going to come good here.

Cian's prediction: 1-2

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Cian think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here