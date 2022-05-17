Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

With Southampton safe from relegation and a top-10 finish impossible, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side now have nothing to play for in their final two Premier League games.

However, teams playing without pressure sometimes muster the most unlikely of results, with already relegated Newcastle United’s 5-1 victory over third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2015-16 season coming immediately to mind.

The Saints’ position in the league may not be comparable with that of the Magpies, but if they want a positive result later, they must replicate a performance of the same magnitude.

Liverpool head to St Mary's Stadium knowing only a win will keep their title hopes alive, with Manchester City’s four-point lead and significant goal-difference advantage meaning they have one hand on the trophy.

After losing numerous star men to the red half of Merseyside over the years, the home fans would love to see their team end Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple hopes.

And despite the 46-point gap between the two sides, the Southampton faithful can take encouragement from their record against the league’s second-placed side.

Competing seven times against Liverpool at St Mary’s since 2016, the Saints have won as many as they have lost, most recently edging out the Reds in the league at the start of 2021, thanks to an early Danny Ings goal.