Chelsea have won just one of their past five Premier League games (D3 L1), while they’ve drawn more than 10 games (11) in a league season for the first time since 2015-16 (14), when finishing 10th.

Leicester’s James Maddison scored his 14th goal from outside the box in the Premier League; since his debut in the competition in August 2018, only James Ward-Prowse (15) has netted more.

Hakim Ziyech had seven attempts at goal in the match (two on target), his most in a Premier League for Chelsea, while he last had more in a league game in November 2018 for Ajax (10 against Willem II).