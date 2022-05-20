Patrick Vieira is relishing the opportunity to take on "one of the best teams in this country" when Crystal Palace face Manchester United in their last game of the season on Sunday.

Thursday's defeat at Everton means the Eagles cannot now set a club record for the most points achieved in a Premier League campaign, but could secure a top-half finish with victory over United.

“I think it’s good for us to play the last game at home against one of the best teams – Manchester United - and everything they represent,” said Vieira.

“We will want to give a really good performance. I think our fans deserve that and this is what we will try to do.

“It’s been a really, really challenging season for United, but it’s never easy to play them.

"When you look at the quality that they have in the squad, we need a big performance to get something from the game.”

Vieira said his task was to "find the right words to lift the players to allow ourselves to compete against United" after Thursday's loss at Goodison Park.