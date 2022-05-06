Leicester v Everton: Team news

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is likely to make changes to freshen up his side following Thursday's exit to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Injured pair Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is hopeful Richarlison will play despite soreness in his ankle.

Andre Gomes is back in contention, but Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Donny van de Beek and Andros Townsend remain out.

