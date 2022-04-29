'They didn't even get to enjoy the atmosphere'

Former West Ham winger Matt Jarvis believes the Hammers have already proven they have what it takes to win away from home in Europe.

David Moyes' side find themselves 2-1 down following the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

But Jarvis believes the 3-0 win over Lyon has proved they are capable of overturning the deficit.

"They have proved all season, they have got players in the team who can score goals, they went and beat Lyon 3-0 away from home, that proves it is there for them," the former England winger told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Declan Rice has showed his quality again, having the ball at every opportunity. They need to make sure they can implement their game plan.

"Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are going to be key but Frankfurt were so strong, every time they were counter-attacking, and that is the problem for West Ham, they have got to keep the back door closed.”

Jarvis also said it was "disappointing" for West Ham to concede within the first minute.

"It was [a disappointing night] obviously the result, but the build up to the game, the hype around it, the excitement from the players, fans - they didn’t even get to enjoy that atmosphere because after 50 seconds they go 1-0 down," he said.

"Then, to be fair to the players and fans, they got behind the team and the players reacted like they have done all season."