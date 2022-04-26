Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Should Everton have been awarded a penalty for the second-half tangle between Anthony Gordon and Joel Matip on Sunday?

Probably.

Matip is not close enough to the ball and does enough to stop Gordon, who has got in front of him, from collecting it.

But the narrative that this is simply what happens at Anfield, driven by Frank Lampard among others, is nonsense.

In the past 908 minutes of Premier League football, Mohamed Salah has won just four free-kicks. In the past decade, Everton have been awarded two penalties at Anfield in comparison to Liverpool's one.

This season, Everton account for half of the overall bookings given for diving - maybe that was in Stuart Attwell's mind when he decided not to award the spot-kick. The decision wasn't a shocker. It was a close call.

And where is the anger from neutrals regarding Richarlison's outrageous time wasting and injury feigning, which was supposed to be the scourge of the modern English game? The Brazilian should've been given a red for his late kick-out on Jordan Henderson, too.

With 82% possession and 10 corners in the second half alone, the result was a fair one. Bring on Villarreal next.