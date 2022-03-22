Henry pens new deal

Rico Henry has committed his future to Brentford by signing a new long-term deal with the club.

The left-back has agreed a contract until the summer of 2026, with the option of an additional year.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: "I am very pleased that Rico has signed another contract with us. He has had a top time here.

"He has been here a long time and we are pleased that he wants to continue to grow with us.

"We are pleased that we have a player here that can develop into a good Premier League player. He can also be part of our development as a club."