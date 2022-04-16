Jackson on shock of Dyche exit, unity and Mee in dugout
Burnley co-caretaker manager Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media to preview Sunday's Premier League game at West Ham United, less than 24 hours after the sacking of Sean Dyche.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On how he heard about Dyche's dismissal: "I was told to come into the chairman's office yesterday and I was told then. It all came as a bit of a shock."
He said Dyche "can be unbelievably proud of what he achieved here", adding: "He's built a club and a culture."
Jackson said he doesn't know how long he will be in charge for and called for unity: "It's about the whole group coming together. It's come as a shock to the players, but they have come together and now it's about bunkering down."
He said he doesn't expect there to be a change in the team's style of play "in one day", but added: "The strength is in the group - but we might tinker."
Jackson said captain and fellow co-caretaker boss Ben Mee "isn't fit to play" at London Stadium but will be in the dugout: "He's a voice from within the group and will help with what's expected."