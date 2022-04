Eddie Howe's Newcastle welcome Wolves to St James' Park on Friday in the Premier League.

The Magpies will be keen to bounce back from their hefty 5-1 defeat by Tottenham at the weekend, where Howe said his team "chased the game too early".

So would you keep the same starting line-up, or should Howe switch things up?

It's time to select your Magpies XI to face Wolves