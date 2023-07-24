Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Brentford’s match against Fulham was the start of the club and manager Thomas Frank dealing with the absence of Ivan Toney.

Toney is serving an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. The England international scored 20 Premier League goals last season and leaves a big attacking void until he can return in January.

Before Sunday's friendly in Philadelphia, Frank spoke about how he was comfortable with the options he has at his disposal, which include Bryan Mbeumo, Kean Lewis-Potter, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Mbeumo, Wissa and Lewis-Potter started the 3-2 defeat by Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series and all showed flashes of what is to come this season.

Lewis-Potter provided a clever headed assist for Wissa to score and Mbeumo, who was dangerous all match, crashed a shot against the post in the first half.

Mbeumo registered nine goals and eight assists in the Premier League in 2022-23 and has been backed by his manager to produce a big campaign.