Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Wembley

Few people put great stock in a Community Shield win and history tells us that it does not often lead to a Premier League title win - only once since 2011 has the winning side gone on to secure the league title.

But that will not concern Arsenal for now as they revel in a positive result after such a disappointing end to last season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said in the build-up to this game that Arsenal's transfer business in the summer has moved them to another level, and while none of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz or Jurrien Timber particularly excelled, there is little doubt their arrivals have strengthened the core of Mikel Arteta's team.

The Gunners lost 4-1 and 3-1 in the Premier League to City last season but this was a much closer affair, with Arsenal having the better chances of a cagey first half, but Havertz was twice denied from close range by Stefan Ortega.

While the pressure of a title race is nowhere near the same of a Community Shield match, it will still have been encouraging for Arteta to see his side battle back after going behind, particularly after the manner of their capitulation towards the end of last season.