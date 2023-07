Livingston opened their Viaplay Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Highland League side Brechin City.

Joel Nouble struck Livi's opener in the 41st minute. Sean Kelly's free-kick doubled that advantage early in the second period and Cristian Montano headed a late third.

Elsewhere in Group C, Hamilton Academical beat hosts Clyde 3-1.

Brechin visit Hamilton on Tuesday. Livi's next fixture is at home to Hamilton on Saturday.