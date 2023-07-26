Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton play Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He cares more about the process than the result: "I am very easy and very relaxed. If you follow your DNA and your style, you can lose - but it is not a problem for me. We are working to achieve a result because the worst thing in football is a defeat."

On handing more opportunities to midfielder Billy Gilmour: "He deserves to be more important. When we have needed him, he is always in a good way and is an important player for us. He played the last part of last season very well."

On the future of Moises Caicedo: "I'm happy if he stays and plays with us. We have to be ready to find another midfielder if he leaves."

He was impressed by Joao Pedro's debut against Chelsea: "The first game was incredible. I pushed the club to bring him in as I believe a lot in his quality. We have other big players in attack."

Squad depth will be vital this season: "We will play 60 games I think. Everyone will have the possibility to show their quality."

