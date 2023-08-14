Alan Shearer believes Luton were "naive" in their 4-1 opening day loss to Brighton and called on them to address their defensive issues quickly.

The Hatters' first match back in the top flight for 31 years ended in a heavy defeat as Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra marked their debuts with a goal each in a comfortable Brighton win.

"There's no faulting their effort but they were so naive," he said on BBC Match of the Day.

"They've got to learn very quickly, they've got to improve very quickly otherwise they're going to go back down.

"Some of the errors you wouldn't accept at any level, let alone the best league in the world. That has to stop, and stop pretty quickly.

"When they do get forward they actually commit bodies but that was one of their problems and that is why I say they're so naive.

"Then, on the turnover, they're really slow to react and they're so easy to get through.

"Brighton scored four but it could have been seven or eight with the chances they missed. It was far too easy."

