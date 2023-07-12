Crystal Palace opened their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat at National League side Barnet on Tuesday.

Roy Hodgson - confirmed as Palace manager for another season - fielded separate teams in each half and was without any international players, who only returned to training the day before the game.

This allowed an array of academy prospects to get minutes, alongside senior figures like Tyrick Mitchell and Odsonne Edouard.

The Eagles lacked sharpness against a Barnet side already three games into their pre-season and fell to defeat late on when Courtney Senior's superb strike flew past Joe Whitworth.