Breaking into a side that became only the second in English history to win the Treble last season will be no easy task, but that will be the target for James McAtee.

The Salford-born midfielder is a creative force with a goal threat. A product of the Manchester City youth set-up, McAtee scored in last month's win over Bayern Munich during an impressive pre-season.

He played an influential role and scored nine goals in 37 loan appearances, including 21 starts, as Sheffield United secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League in 2022-23.

City are not short of world-class midfielders such as Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, but McAtee will be eager to emulate fellow academy graduate Rico Lewis, who stepped up to the first team with aplomb last season after being promoted by Pep Guardiola.

