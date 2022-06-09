Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has praised Erik ten Hag as his old Ajax boss takes up the reins at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed working for Ten Hag since leaving United in 2018, including winning two Dutch titles and two Dutch Cups under his stewardship.

Blind believes Ten Hag has the star quality to bring success back to United - but won't say exactly how long it will take.

"He is a brilliant coach," Blind told United's club media. "He knows what he wants, exactly how to bring that over to the team and to get everyone on board.

"He loves to play attacking football, what Manchester stands for.

"It's difficult to say [when United will win top honours]. The most important thing is that the team puts out a playing style that people can see.

"If that happens, winning will become more easy and then from winning, you win trophies.

"I know this manager has the quality and I hope he gets the time to put everything his way and makes sure the team plays how he wants. I am confident he will be successful."