Celtic 3-1 Inverness CT: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden

Mission accomplished for Ange Postecoglou and Celtic, even if it was less emphatic than many expected. Their fans, who are living through an era of dominance, will not care.

Postecoglou has now won everything in Scottish football, taking Celtic from 25 points behind Rangers when he arrived to back-to-back champions and now treble winners, while bringing an effervescent style of play.

Just before Celtic lifted the trophy, fans sang in tribute to their totemic manager, in another plea to show just how much he is loved in Glasgow's east end. The Aussie took it all in quietly, soaking in the atmosphere and applauding, before getting a massive cheers when he hoisted the trophy.

Who knows what's going through his head. He has expertly avoided saying whether he will be at the club next season or not amid persistent links to Spurs.

Whether he goes or not, his time at Celtic will be revered.

As for Inverness, they gave it absolutely everything and unsurprisingly fell just short.

Not playing competitively for a month before the final was hardly ideal preparation, but they looked as though they had been coached brilliantly in the interim to frustrate Celtic in the first half.

They deserved their goal at the end for sheer effort and resilience, and it made for a frantic final few minutes. Billy Dodds and his team can walk away with their heads held high.