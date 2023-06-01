McGowan among seven to depart Dundee

Dundee have announced that, after nine years at the club, Paul McGowan will be leading Dens Park.

Having initially said they were unable to contact the 35-year-old as they announced the departures of Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan, Cillian Sheridan, and Ian Lawlor, Dundee have now confirmed his exit.

McGowan made 302 appearances for the Dee, and won promotion to the Premiership twice with the club, and was a key part of the team which finished in the top six under Paul Hartley in the 2014/15 season.

He spent the second half of this season on loan at Dunfermline.

“Despite leaving on loan earlier this year, this remains a very difficult message to write," McGowan said.

“After nine years with Dundee, I have left the club on a permanent basis at the end of my contract.

“The club has been a huge part of my life and my career. It will be a strange feeling to no longer be a Dundee player.

“I gave my all every time I pulled on the Dundee shirt and it has been an incredible honour to do so 302 times.

“From day one I was welcomed with open arms and I have met many friends for life, too many to mention by name. You all know who you are and I’m thankful for all the hard work that goes in behind the scenes at the club.

“I want to thank all the team mates I have had over the years as well as all the managers and coaches who I have worked under.

“Finally, I have to thank the fans. The backing the team and myself have received during my time at Dens has been incredible.

“Through good times and bad times, you have shown unbelievable support.

“We have had some unforgettable times together and I wish the club all the best for the future.”