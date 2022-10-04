A﻿lasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

It’s unlikely anyone associated with Celtic has been lulled into a false sense of security by RB Leipzig’s indifferent start to the season, including that shock 4-1 home reverse against Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League match.

That brought about a change of manager, though with only four games played it is too soon to properly assess the difference Marco Rose has made.

What we do know is that in the two home games in which he has been in charge, RB have scored seven without reply and ominously for Celtic, Timo Werner recaptured his goalscoring touch with a double in the weekend win over Bochum.

Along with Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva, he will offer a serious threat to Celtic’s weakened defence and their hopes of a positive away result.

On the plus side, the Germans are missing influential players like Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo, so there will be a different look to the team from the one that edged Rangers in the Europa League semi final first leg last April here.

Marco Rose saw his Dortmund side lose to Rangers during that same run, so there will surely be no chance of him underestimating the Scottish champions in a game neither side can afford to lose if they are to retain hopes of reaching the knock-out phase.