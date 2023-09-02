Analysis: Burnley 2-5 Tottenham

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was highly complimentary of Vincent Kompany before Saturday's game, and the Clarets' opener at Turf Moor showed why the Belgian has built such a good reputation since his appointment last summer.

After regaining possession inside their own half, the home side swept the ball from right to left and Connor Roberts released the lively Luca Koleosho, who outfoxed Porro before picking out Foster.

Koleosho's pace and trickery could prove a useful weapon as Burnley look to avoid a swift return to the Championship this season, but to stand any chance of avoiding the drop they will need to improve drastically at the other end.

The hosts were far too open in the second half, allowing Spurs to cut through them at will as the north London club cruised to a comfortable victory.

Burnley have lost their opening three top-flight games for a fourth time after the 1920-21, 1927-28, and 2020-21 seasons. Fortunately for Clarets fans, none of those campaigns ended in relegation.