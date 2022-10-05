Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

David Moyes. Louis van Gaal. Jose Mourinho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ralf Rangnick. And now Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has joined the growing club of Manchester United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson to lose their first Manchester derby

So no real surprise or shame there. T﻿he manner of it, though, is cause for huge concern.

Ten Hag pulled no punches over how he felt about the humiliating 6-3 defeat, a scoreline which actually flattered the Reds, thanks to two late consolations and City resting players with the game already convincingly won.

Tellingly, the criticism of his players wasn't about their ability, but their mentality. Ten Hag cited a lack of belief and described it as "unacceptable" that ﻿they were not brave on the ball.

H﻿aving seen them win four straight games, including against leaders Arsenal, he clearly feels he has quality he can work with, which only makes the manner of the capitulation harder to stomach.

E﻿ither that, or he is trying to prevent all confidence ebbing away in one damning demolition at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City machine.

A return to the Champions League was always the priority this season, but the City defeat is a reality check and evidence the club still has a long way to go.

T﻿he players found the right response to their hammering at Brentford and beat Liverpool in their next Premier League game.

This time they go to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, then face a trip to Everton.

Can they react again and start another winning run, or will these wounds run deeper?