Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League encounter with Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag opted not to address Jadon Sancho's absence directly. However, he did say this: "It has never been when someone makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome."

On why he was brought to Old Trafford: "Strict lines is what the club asked me (to sort) because there was no good culture before last season. To set some good standards, that is what I did. That is my job, to control the standards. If staff, players or whoever cross lines you have to be strong, absolutely."

On the criticism of Harry Maguire: "I have said many times, it is disrespectful, he doesn’t deserve it. He is a great player and gives great performances. Harry has to block this by performances."

Ten Hag confirmed Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are fit to face Brighton but Raphael Varane and Mason Mount will both miss out.

Asked when Anthony will return having chosen to delay coming back to the club while he addresses domestic abuse allegations made against him, Ten Hag replied: "No idea."

On facing Brighton, Ten Hag said: "We have to be at our best tomorrow because they will make you sacrifice and suffer. I'm looking forward to the fight."

