Rangers 1-0 Motherwell: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was a really poor performance despite the win over Motherwell.

"We started really poor with lots of individual errors," he says.

"I thought we scored a good goal. After it, the injury to Rabbi [Matondo], but already we weren't playing well in the game. Our decision-making was really poor and I think we got away with one today."

Beale pointed to the Europa League midweek outing.

"The schedule is heavy," he adds. "You ask any player, they'll say they want that. Thursday took a lot out of us and you could see that today. There were lots of lazy decisions.

"When we want to the back-three, it enabled us to take control. The positives are the clean sheet and the win.

"They say it's a good sign when you win when you're not playing well. I'm not taking much comfort from that. That performance concerned me."