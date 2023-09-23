Luton Town boss Rob Edwards speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm really proud of everyone connected to the club. We showed what we're about. The performance was brilliant.

"We were the better team throughout, we completely dominated. Wolves have quality players who can hurt you. We showed character to come back into the game.

"We were on the front foot, we were aggressive, we were fast, we completely dominated. We just couldn't find that little bit of quality. But, it's coming. We were better again today. I'm not saying we should have got something from the game, I'm saying we should have won.

"It shows at this level how hard you have to work, almost perfectly to get something from the game.

"Everyone can stop talking about Luton being the only team not to have anything. We've got that off our backs."