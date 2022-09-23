S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

A young Nottingham Forest side were beaten 1-0 by Serie B outfit Palermo at the City Football Academy on Friday.

Manager Steve Cooper opted against using the outing to give some of his fringe players a game before next Monday’s crucial Premier League trip to Leicester City.

Cooper was not present for the match against the Sicily-based side, who joined the City Football Group this summer.

However, Bosnia Under-21 goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric, who became Forest’s 23rd signing since they were promoted to the Premier League when he joined as an out-of-contract player on Tuesday, completed the full 90 minutes.

Former Forest loanee John Bostock, who has been without a club since leaving Doncaster in the summer, also played the entire game.

Bostock looked as though he had secured a draw for Forest when he blocked a point-blank effort from substitute Vido Luca with 18 minutes remaining.

But Edoardo Soleri finally broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time to give Palermo a deserved win.