Liverpool forward Diogo Jota says summer signing Ryan Gravenberch is settling in "great" at Anfield.

"Obviously he has two very close friends, the Dutch players, and they are three now, so they can help each other," Jota told Liverpool's official website.

"I've not been in and just had a couple of sessions with him, but you can see already the quality he brings [and] has on his feet. I think he will be one more to help us going forward."

On Liverpool's start to the season, the Portugal international said: "It was not perfect, obviously we didn't win all the games, but I think we must be happy because we changed a lot, we changed our approaches and we still got 10 out of 12 [points], and we had games with difficult circumstances with the red card.

"I think it's a positive start and hopefully we can go from here."

