Nottingham Forest have released their 25-man league squad for the 2023-24 season.

The list contains players over the age of 21, with those under that age not needing to be included under the Premier League's rules, including new arrivals Murillo, Anthony Elanga and Andrew Omobamidele.

Notable exclusions include forward Emmanuel Dennis, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Giulian Biancone, who all look set to make move's away from the City Ground.

US men's national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has also been left out of the squad and will now be unable to play for the side in the league until at least after the January transfer window.

An inclusion of note is that of Harry Toffolo, despite today receiving a suspended five-month ban after breaches of betting rules.