Mallan rates Istanbul Basaksehir 'highly'
- Published
Stevie Mallan believes Heart of Midlothian are up against "a very big club" in Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.
The former Hibernian and St Mirren midfielder played in Turkey for 18 months with Yeni Malatyaspor, who are one division below Basaksehir.
Hearts are at home for their opening Europa Conference League Group A match.
"They're a big club, a very big club," Mallan told BBC Scotland. "I don't think they get the fan base as much as other clubs. There's a lot of big clubs in Istanbul so they still pull a large fan base.
"We actually played them pre-season at their training facilities in Istanbul and the facilities were top notch. It's like a Premier League club. They are highly regarded as a big club.
"A couple of season, they won the league, which was massive for them. The stadium is huge as well.
"I'm sure it's a club wanting to push for top six in the Super Lig. Salary-wise, they're very, very highly paid in Turkey, as you would find for most Istanbul clubs.
"They do like to get the ball down. Mounir Chouiar is like a left winger, very tricky. He's got a few goals and a few assists. I would expect a lot from him, especially when they go to play Hearts. Lucas Biglia, he's a quality player.
"They have got a lot of big players. They would be going to Hearts to win."