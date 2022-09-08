S﻿tevie Mallan believes Heart of Midlothian are up against "a very big club" in Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

T﻿he former Hibernian and St Mirren midfielder played in Turkey for 18 months with Yeni Malatyaspor, who are one division below Basaksehir.

H﻿earts are at home for their opening Europa Conference League Group A match.

"﻿They're a big club, a very big club," Mallan told BBC Scotland. "I don't think they get the fan base as much as other clubs. There's a lot of big clubs in Istanbul so they still pull a large fan base.

"﻿We actually played them pre-season at their training facilities in Istanbul and the facilities were top notch. It's like a Premier League club. They are highly regarded as a big club.

"﻿A couple of season, they won the league, which was massive for them. The stadium is huge as well.

"﻿I'm sure it's a club wanting to push for top six in the Super Lig. Salary-wise, they're very, very highly paid in Turkey, as you would find for most Istanbul clubs.

"﻿They do like to get the ball down. Mounir Chouiar is like a left winger, very tricky. He's got a few goals and a few assists. I would expect a lot from him, especially when they go to play Hearts. Lucas Biglia, he's a quality player.

"They have got a lot of big players. They would be going to Hearts to win."