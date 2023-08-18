West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Stuttgart for 25-year-old Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Sky Sports, via Football Daily) , external

The Hammers are advancing in talks with Ajax over 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, are set to step up their interest in Montpellier's France Under-21 striker Elye Wahi, 20, and are also considering a short-term deal for free agent Jesse Lingard. (Guardian) , external

Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Porto's Portuguese winger Goncalo Borges, 22. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The club are also keen on Rennes' 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku. (Independent), external

